One third AC (3 AC) coach will be attached to 12740 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Garib Rath Express from February 1 to 28 and 12739 Visakhapatnam – Secunderbad Garib Rath Express from February 2 to March 1. Similarly, one Second AC (2 AC) coach will be attached to 17016 Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express from February 1 to 28 and 17015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad Visakha Express from February 3 to March 2 to clear the extra rush of passengers, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manger A.K. Tripathi on Monday.Passengers should adhere to COVID protocols while undertaking their journey. They can dial 139, the integrated Helpline number, for basic train enquiries.
Additional coach to be attached to Garib Rath, Visakha express trains
Special Correspondent
VISAKHAPATNAM ,
January 31, 2022 20:01 IST
Special Correspondent
VISAKHAPATNAM ,
January 31, 2022 20:01 IST
