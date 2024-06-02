GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Additional CCTV cameras installed for counting of votes in Anantapur district

The cameras, linked to e-Surveillance Centre, will help the police receive real-time updates, says SP

Published - June 02, 2024 06:30 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
SP Gowthami Sali inspecting the e-Surveillance Centre in Anantapur on Sunday.

SP Gowthami Sali inspecting the e-Surveillance Centre in Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Police Department has installed 280 more closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the Anantapur district, in addition to the existing 450 cameras for counting the votes polled in the simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, scheduled for June 4. The instructions for installing additional CCTV cameras were issued by Superintendent of Police Gowthami Sali. In total, 730 CCTV cameras have been installed across the district.

“The cameras have been linked to the e-Surveillance Centre set up in the district headquarters. It will help the police receive real-time updates from the areas facing unrest,” Ms. Gowthami Sali said, adding that strategies have been drawn to proactively address the possible conflicts and disturbances.

The police have stepped up surveillance of the problematic areas through these CCTV cameras installed in towns, municipalities, mandal centres and district centres.

The SP emphasised the importance of recording minor and major incidents including riots and clashes on the CCTV to facilitate appropriate legal action.

Meanwhile, the SP convened a meeting with the senior police officers of all the sub-divisions on June 2 (Sunday) and discussed the measures to be taken for the smooth counting of votes.

