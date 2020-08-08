Adding an extra layer of safety to masks

City innovator develops a droplet barrier to reduce risk of transmission of virus during swab collection

Mamidi Prasada Rao, an innovator from the city, has developed a mask that reduces the risk of transmission of COVID-19 from infected persons to medical personnel during the process of taking nasal or oral swab samples.

Mr. Prasada Rao said the mask comes with a droplet barrier and has elastic straps on either side in order to fasten it securely before testing. An outer portion of the mask covers the entire face, except for the mouth and nose which are covered by an inner portion that is transparent. A small hole is provided in the inner portion to allow the collection of swab samples.

“The mask is inexpensive and bio-degradable. I developed it after realising that there is a danger of the virus spreading from an infected person to medical officials as the air exhaled from the patient may also have infected droplets. Some persons cough or sneeze during the swab collection which also raises the risk of surfaces getting contaminated,” Mr. Prasada Rao said.

The droplet barrier is made of chart paper and covers the entire face from the forehead to the lower jaw, said Mr. Prasada Rao, who has applied to the Controller of Patents, Chennai, for a patent under the Patents Act, 1970 and the Patent Rules, 2003.

He has entered into an agreement with Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), located at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam, for technology transfer.

Interested entrepreneurs can contact Mr. Prasada Rao on 8106677515.