Addicted to PUBG, Inter student ends life

CHITTOOR

10 October 2020 23:11 IST

An Intermediate student, Tejashwin (17), of Mangalam locality in Tirupati allegedly committed suicide at his house in the early hours of Saturday, after his father reportedly refused to get him an accessory for an online game.

According to information, the boy was allegedly addicted to PUBG game ever since the lockdown in March. He had reportedly asked his father to provide him ₹3 lakh for purchasing a “firearm” to play the game. His father reportedly chided him, and warned him to give up his addiction to the online game.

Tejashwin allegedly hanged himself in his bedroom at around midnight on Friday. The parents who found the boy’s body hanging to the ceiling reported the matter to the Alipiri police in Tirupati.

The Inspector (Alipiri) said that going by the version of the parents, the student allegedly was addicted to the online game. “The version that the student had asked the parents for an accessory has to be investigated,” the official said. The body was sent to SVRR Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered.