Adani Krishnapatnam Port loads 12.95 million tonnes of coal, highest-ever since its inception

March 20, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

DRM Shivendra Mohan praises Commercial Department and BDU officers and staff for the achievement

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Coal being loaded on goods trains at Adani Krishnapatnam Port.

Adani Krishnapatnam Port Private Siding Limited has recorded the highest-ever coal loading from the port during the current fiscal by loading 12.95 Million Tonnes (MTs) of coal as on March 18.

The previous best coal loading of 12.94 MTs from Krishnapatnam Port was registered in 2014-15, said South Central Railway (SCR) officials.

Adani Krishnapatnam Port commenced its operations in November 2009, and remains a major contributor to SCR Vijayawada Division’s share in both freight loading and revenue.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan said the Business Development Units (BDUs) established in the division, and the policy reforms, clubbed with the new initiatives, resulted in exceptional performance by the division in terms of freight loading.

During the current year, the overall loading (all commodities) from the port was 17.40 MTs, and the share of coal was 75% of the total loading, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) Vavilapalli Rambabu.

The Division has been taking several proactive steps to attract new commodities towards rail transportation, while also strengthening the existing freight basket. Movement of the goods trains was monitored closely to ensure timely delivery of the goods, Mr. Rambabu said in a release on Sunday.

Mr. Shivendra Mohan complimented the Sr. DCM, Senior Divisional Operations Manager, D. Narendra Varma, Divisional Commercial Manager G. Somasekhar Naidu and other officers and staff on the achievement.

