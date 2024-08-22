GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adani Krishnapatnam Port launches electric loader, to add two more

Published - August 22, 2024 08:16 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Adani Krishnapatnam Port CEO G.J. Rao launching the new electrical volva loader at the port in SPS Nellore district on Thursday.

Adani Krishnapatnam Port continuously strives to protect the environment, said its CEO G.J. Rao on Thursday, after launching an electric loader on the port premises on Thursday. He said that he is delighted to use electrical ballast in the port for the first time.

He further said that electric loaders are good as they prevent pollution. Adani Krishnapatnam Port has brought three electric loaders and have already started work with one, while the other two will arrive within a week.

“A regular loader consumes 18 litres of diesel per hour, thereby releasing 1,157.8 kg of emissions per hour, and 424 tonnes of emissions per year. With the usage of electric loaders, these emissions can be prevented and the environment can be protected to some extent. Each electric loader is worth ₹2.80 crore,” the CEO informed.

Adani Krishnapatnam Port had recently unveiled the advanced cargo handling system. The strategic infrastructure enhancement on the port premises will further build its existing capacity and productivity. This new system will also streamline the management of both containerised and bulk cargo, and revolutionise cargo operations at the port.

Key features of the new cargo handling system includes automated tracking, real-time data analysis, improved logistics coordination, speed enhancement, accuracy, safety, and cost reduction.

