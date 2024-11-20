Adani group’s camp office staff attacked in Jammalamadugu

The Adani group’s camp office came under attack allegedly from the close followers of the local BJP MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) evening.

The site of the 1000 MW pumped storage power plant, located at Ragikunta village in Jammalamadugu constituency, witnessed fracas late on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) when Sivanarayana Reddy and Rajesh Reddy, said to be close followers of the MLA, pelted stones and ransacked the office. Some of the staff members were injured in the attack.

The reason for the unprovoked attack was said to be the company’s decision to go ahead with the construction of the project without consulting and seeking the support of the local MLA. The duo even reportedly damaged the machinery at the spot, before the police arrived to restore normalcy.

The Adani plant in-charge filed a complaint with the Talla Proddatur Police Sub-Inspector Rishikeshwar Reddy, who registered a case based on the complaint.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (Kadapa) Y.S. Avinash Reddy reacted strongly to the development and called the attack as revealing the state government’s sincerity in bringing in industrial investments.

Taking exception to the ‘extortion bid’ by the followers of Mr. Adinarayana Reddy, Mr. Reddy demanded the state government to book a case under Sec 386 (Extortion) to prove its commitment to justice.

