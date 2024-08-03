Adani Foundation begins ‘clean and green’ initiative at Krishnapatnam Port

The Adani Foundation in collaboration with Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited, Krishnapatnam Gram Panchayat, and Krishnapatnam’s village community jointly conducted a a clean and green programme, called ‘Clean Krishnapatnam-Green Krishnapatnam’, at the port’s premises here on Saturday.

Adani Foundation head Rajesh Ranjan Yekollu Kodandaramaiah participated in greenery works at the Shiva Temple area of the port. “Adani Krishnapatnam Port will take the initiative to make Krishnapatnam village clean and green with the cooperation of the villagers. The programme will be held in the village for a week. Adani Foundation is also working to preserve the plants of the village,” he said.

As part of the programme, Bonigi Anandaiah, Govindaiah, Ramakrishna, Venkataramaniah, Akkaiah Gari Prasad, Karanam Nagaraju, Suresh, Adiseshaiah, and other villagers began cleaning the drainage canals in the village to prevent wastewater being collected at the port. Adani Foundation representatives Ramesh Babu, Ravindra and Arun also took part.

