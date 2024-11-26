 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Adani bribery case: Sharmila questions Naidu’s ‘inaction’

Even after the U.S. had exposed the shady deals between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Adani, Naidu was reluctant to order an enquiry as he is a part of the BJP-led NDA and Adani is close to the BJP, the APCC chief alleges

Updated - November 26, 2024 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
APCC president Y.S. Sharmila participating in the ‘Constitution march’ organised by the Congress party in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on Tuesday, November 26, questioned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s “failure to initiate a probe against YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Adani bribery case.”

Speaking to the media after participation in a ‘Constitution march’ organised by the Congress party from Andhra Ratna Bhavan to Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, Ms. Sharmila said even after the U.S. had exposed the “shady deals” between Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Adani, Mr. Naidu was reluctant to order an enquiry “as he is a part of the BJP-led NDA and Mr. Adani is close to the BJP.”

The State Congress chief marched towards Ambedkar Smriti Vanam holding the book of Constitution in her hand and midst slogans of “BJP down down” and “Jai Congress”.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Ms. Sharmila alleged that it had scant regard to the Constitution. “The Congress party, whether in or outside power, had been relentlessly fighting to protect the Constitution that has established India as a sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic, guaranteeing its citizens justice, liberty, equality and fraternity,” she said.

She alleged that the spirit of federalism was on the wane with the BJP government centralisation of power. She said the States ruled by the non-BJP parties, especially Andhra Pradesh, were meted out a raw deal. The BJP had let down the people of Andhra Pradesh by denying the State the promised Special Category Status and also the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act.

She said the Congress party, under the leadership of its leaders like Rahul Gandhi, would continue to fight and uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution.

Published - November 26, 2024 08:52 pm IST

