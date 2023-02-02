ADVERTISEMENT

Adala Prabhakar Reddy replaces Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy as YSRCP incharge of Nellore Rural Assembly segment

February 02, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - NELLORE

The ruling party has also cleared the name of Prabhakar Reddy, who is currently Nellore Member of Parliament, for contesting the 2024 Assembly elections

S Murali
S. Murali

Adala Prabhakar Reddy promises to work hard for the party’s victory in the elections.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday made Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy as party incharge of the Nellore Rural Assembly segment currently being represented by Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy had on Wednesday announced his parting of ways with the YSRCP, alleging that his phones were being tapped at the behest of the party leadership.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in consultation with senior leaders, including general secretary and Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and regional coordinator Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Thanking the Chief Minister for reposing faith in him, Mr. Prabhkar Reddy said he would work hard for the party’s victory in the key Assembly constituency in Nellore district, where the YSRCP had bagged all the 10 Assembly seats in 2019.

The party had also cleared Mr. Prabhakar Reddy’s name for contesting the Assembly seat in the 2024 elections.

‘Naidu behind phone tapping charges’

Maintaining that there was no need for the party to resort to phone tapping, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy asked Mr. Sridhar Reddy to prove the charge made allegedly on the directions from TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and deciding to contest the next Assembly elections on the TDP ticket.

The ruling party would retain the Assembly seats hands down. The party would take necessary disciplinary action against Mr. Sridhar Reddy after wider consultations with party leaders, he added.

The party had already removed senior MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, who had also alleged tapping of his phones, as party in-charge of Venkatagiri Assembly constituency and replaced him with Nedrumalli Ramkumar Reddy, son of former Chief Minister Janardhan Reddy, and promised the party ticket to him in the next Assembly elections.

