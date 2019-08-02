Acute staff shortage hits services in government hospital

Acute shortage of doctors in clinical and non-clinical departments has hit hard medical services in the Government General Hospital (GGH) which overflows with patients day in and day out.

As against the sanctioned strength of 154 Professors, Assistant Professors and Associate Professors, the hospital, formerly Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, is presently run with only 89 faculty members. There has been a shortage of 60 faculty members till recently. With five medical officers retiring from service the shortage went up to 65, affecting very much the quality of medical services offered to the patients who come from different parts of Prakasam district, hospital sources said.

Elective surgeries

Vacancies arising out of some doctors transferred from this hospital to other hospitals for various reasons had not been filled. As a result,the patient care in the operation theatres are severely hampered, the sources said, adding doctors at the hospital with a bed strength of over 500 in-patients are now forced to perform only emergency surgeries while postponing elective surgeries to a future date as only two anaesthesiologists are available as against the sanctioned strength of four, the sources said.

Patients are hoping against hope that the Directorate of Medical Education ensures the smooth functioning of the medical colleges and attached teaching hospital by immediately filling up the vacancies in various posts, the sources said. Those patients requiring to undergo CT scan had to get it done elsewhere in the absence of the equipment now.

Medical care in the hospital visited by more than 1,000 patients each day has been affected as 50 of the 243 nurses had gone on deputation.

Hospital Superintendent D. Sriramulu explained that the attention of the DME had been drawn through District Collector P. Bhaskar, who heads the Hospital Development Committee about the problem of acute shortage of doctors. “We are confident that the problem will be addressed sooner than later. Once the hospital gets the third anaesthesiologist, elective surgeries also can also be performed without any problem,” he said.

“We are also expecting CT Scan for the hospital very soon as the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMIDC) is seized of the matter,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy sanctioned ₹30 lakh from MPLADS to the hospital for purchase of advanced life support ambulance.