Andhra Pradesh

Acute shortage of teaching staff at KV Anantapur

Hindupur MP G. Madhav interacting with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan Commissioner Nidhi Pandey in New Delhi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav on Monday met Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan Commissioner Nidhi Pandey requesting her to immediately fill 14 out of 23 vacancies in the Kendriya Vidyalaya on Sri Krishnadeveraya University Campus in Anantapur, which were lying vacant for the past 18 months.

The MP later met Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also to impress upon him to take immediate action to fill the vacancies.

“A letter was sent to the Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan on June 9 this year highlighting the issue, but no action was taken, hence I am forced to meet the officials and the Education Minister to save the academic year of the students,” Mr. Madhav said.

Immediate steps are needed for the posting of regular principal along with the teachers (T.G.T’s) in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Social studies, Sanskrit, Art Education, TGT (Physical and Health Education), and primary teachers for this academic year, the letter said.

The plus two sections were closed before 2017 as there were no teachers and now even classes 1 to 10 were facing an acute shortage of teachers and many students were forced to take the transfer cetificate and shift to other schools.


