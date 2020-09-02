‘Actual progress seen during YSR rule’

Leaders of YSR Congress Party said that Vizianagaram had witnessed real development during the regime of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, while hoping that the proposed executive capital at Visakhapatnam would further develop the district.
Offering floral tributes to the YSR statue at Venkateswara Theatre junction here on his 11th death anniversary, Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana and former chairperson of Vizianagaram Marketing Committee Pilla Vijaya Kumar recalled their personal association with YSR. The party leaders offered floral tributes to YSR’s statues in Gajapathinagaram, Bobbili, Parvatipuram and Nellimarla too.
Speaking to mediapersons, Mr.Vijaya Kumar said that Thotapalli irrigation project was given utmost priority during the YSR regime.
Praising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s welfare schemes, S. Kota MLA Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao said that backward class people would now get justice. He thanked the Chief Minister for creating corporations for many sub-castes and hailed the move as one that would pave way to do justice to the neglected sections in the society.
