Actress Radhika receives Distinguished Woman Talent Award from ANU

March 09, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Actress Radhika Sarath Kumar is being felicitated at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on Saturday.

Actress Radhika Sarath Kumar is being felicitated at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Actress Radhika Sarath Kumar emphasized the importance of self-belief and perseverance, stating that while success may come in time, failures impart valuable life lessons.

She was honoured with the 2024 Distinguished Woman Talent Award (Visista Mahila Pratibha Puraskar) at Acharya Nagarjuna University’s International Women’s Day celebrations in Guntur on Saturday.

Ms. Radhika urged women to strive for achievements through continuous hard work as she spoke about the efforts she put into her journey in the Telugu film industry.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Rajasekhar commended Radhika’s versatile acting skills and underscored the university’s commitment to recognising women’s contributions.

On this occasion, he added that the University has been prioritising gender inclusivity in administrative roles.

