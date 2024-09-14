Actress Kadambari Jethwani files complaint with police

Actress Kadambari Jethwani lodged a complaint with the Ibrahimpatnam police alleging that a few police officials and a politician had filed a false case against her and her family members.

Ms. Jethwani, along with her parents and advocates, lodged a complaint with Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector Chandrashekar on Friday.

The Bollywood actress alleged that one K.V.R. Vidyasagar had lodged a false complaint against her and her family in a land deal case, located at Jaggaiahpet in NTR District.

The Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case against her in February this year. Police arrested the actress and her parents, produced them in the court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

Ms. Jetjhwani urged the government to book Mr. Vidyasagar, the Ibrahimpatnam police and other officers, who arrested and allegedly harassed her family without proper investigation into the case.

Earlier, the actress and her parents met Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajashekar Babu and explained how the police arrested them in the false case and allegedly tortured them.