Actors thank CM for relief measures to film industry

The govt. has announced power bill waiver for cinema theatres

Tollywood actors K. Chiranjeevi and A. Nagarjuna took to Twitter to say thanks to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his support to the film industry in overcoming the hurdles caused by coronavirus pandemic.

“My hearty thanks to Hon’ble CM Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the much deserved relief measures for the Film Industry during Covid times. Your sympathetic support will help several thousands of families dependent on this industry,” Mr. Chiranjeevi tweeted Twitter late on Tuesday wrote:

On the same lines, Mr. Nagarjuna thanked Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the much-needed relief given to the film industry.

“Thanking the Hon’ble chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the much needed relief measures given to the film Industry During these dark times of Covid,” Mr. Nagarjuna posted on Twitter.

The State government has issued orders extending relief measures to the film industry and its stakeholders so that the industry resumes operations.

The government has announced waiver of fixed electricity charges for April, May and June, 2020 and deferred payment of fixed electricity charges for six months—from July 2020 to December 2020— for all theatres, including multiplexes.

Also, the government will provide 50% interest subvention subject to a maximum limit of 4.5% per annum for loans availed by cinema theatres (excluding multiplexes) from banks.

Nagarjuna’s film ‘Wild Dog’ hit the screen a few days ago while Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya is due to release soon.