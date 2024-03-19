Actors Mohan Lal and Mukesh Rishi grace MBU annual day

March 19, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Actors Mohan Lal and Mukesh Rishi graced the 32nd annual day event of the Mohan Babu University (Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Group) at the A. Rangampet campus here on Tuesday. University Chancellor M. Mohan Babu and Pro-Chancellor Manchu Vishnu formally escorted the celebrities to the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohan Lal appreciated his fellow actor Mr. Mohan Babu for making a mark on the field of education by offering quality education to the students. “I am thoroughly impressed at how Mohan Babu has created the best infrastructure for the students,” he said. Mr. Mohan Babu recalled his three-decade-long journey to turn the educational group into a renowned university.

Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao also took part.

