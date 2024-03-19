ADVERTISEMENT

Actors Mohan Lal and Mukesh Rishi grace MBU annual day

March 19, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Actors Mohan Lal and Mukesh Rishi arrive with Mohan Babu for the 32nd annual day of Mohan Babu University at Tirupati on Tuesday.

Actors Mohan Lal and Mukesh Rishi graced the 32nd annual day event of the Mohan Babu University (Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Group) at the A. Rangampet campus here on Tuesday. University Chancellor M. Mohan Babu and Pro-Chancellor Manchu Vishnu formally escorted the celebrities to the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohan Lal appreciated his fellow actor Mr. Mohan Babu for making a mark on the field of education by offering quality education to the students. “I am thoroughly impressed at how Mohan Babu has created the best infrastructure for the students,” he said. Mr. Mohan Babu recalled his three-decade-long journey to turn the educational group into a renowned university.

Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao also took part.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US