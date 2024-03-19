GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actors Mohan Lal and Mukesh Rishi grace MBU annual day

March 19, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Actors Mohan Lal and Mukesh Rishi arrive with Mohan Babu for the 32nd annual day of Mohan Babu University at Tirupati on Tuesday.

Actors Mohan Lal and Mukesh Rishi arrive with Mohan Babu for the 32nd annual day of Mohan Babu University at Tirupati on Tuesday.

Actors Mohan Lal and Mukesh Rishi graced the 32nd annual day event of the Mohan Babu University (Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Group) at the A. Rangampet campus here on Tuesday. University Chancellor M. Mohan Babu and Pro-Chancellor Manchu Vishnu formally escorted the celebrities to the venue.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mohan Lal appreciated his fellow actor Mr. Mohan Babu for making a mark on the field of education by offering quality education to the students. “I am thoroughly impressed at how Mohan Babu has created the best infrastructure for the students,” he said. Mr. Mohan Babu recalled his three-decade-long journey to turn the educational group into a renowned university.

Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Ramrao also took part.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.