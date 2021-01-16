Andhra Pradesh

Actor Vishal visits Dokiparru temple

Actor Vishal and Dokiparru temple trustee releasing new year calendar. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA 16 January 2021 09:15 IST
Updated: 16 January 2021 09:15 IST

Temple priests and Vedic scholars blessed him.

Actor Vishal visited Sri Bhoo sameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Dokiparru in Krishna district on Friday. On the occasion, he launched a new year diary and calendar. He said that he had been planning to visit the temple for quite some time.

Temple priests and Vedic scholars blessed him. Temple trustees PV Krishna Reddy, Sudha and others were present.

