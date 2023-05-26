Actor Vijay Antony inaugurates mammography unit in Rajamahendravaram

May 26, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Bichagadu actor and music composer Vijay Antony on Friday inaugurated a mammography unit for breast cancer diagnosis at GSL Cancer Hospital in Rajamahendravaram city. Mr. Antony was in the city for the promotion of Bichagadu part 2.

Mr. Antony also spent some time at GSL Medical College on the city’s outskirts observing the operations of a ‘medical simulation unit. Medical simulation is a method used to train medical professionals with the help of a ‘virtual response’ of body parts.

Expressing a keen interest in the methodology, Mr. Antony said he was working on a movie related to medical simulation. He sought permission from the GSL medical college management to study the subject to have a better understanding of it. Mr. Antony also interacted with patients and presented gifts to children admitted to the hospital.

