Actor Taraka Ratna suffers heart stroke at Yuva Galam launch in Kuppam

January 27, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Actor Taraka Ratna, who has been overseeing the arrangements and the itinerary of Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam walkathon at Kuppam for the last couple of days, suffered a heart stroke and was rushed to the PES Medical College Hospital there, where he was declared out of danger.

Mr. Taraka Ratna was accompanying Mr. Lokesh, who was on a spree of offering prayers at a couple of temples, a mosque and a church in Kuppam, after launching the Yuva Galam padayatra on Friday close to noon. As the entourage of Mr. Lokesh, which included actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, came out after offering prayers at the mosque, suddenly, Mr. Taraka Ratna showed signs of dizziness and collapsed to the ground. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kuppam and later shifted to the PES Hospital nearby. The doctors performed CPR and angiogram on the actor and inserted a stent.

Mr. Balakrishna, who left the padayatra midway, stayed with Mr. Taraka Ratna. Quoting hospital authorities, Mr. Balakrishna told the media that Mr. Taraka Ratna was out of danger and the fans had nothing to worry about.

The PES Hospital authorities and Mr. Balakrishna initially made efforts to airlift Mr. Taraka Ratna to a super-speciality hospital in Bengaluru but later shifted him by road.

Meanwhile, the TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the hospital authorities, Balakrishna, and senior TDP leaders regarding Mr. Taraka Ratna’s health condition.

Overwhelming response

Earlier, Mr. Balakrishna, who joined the Yuva Galam following a special puja at the Varadaraja Swamy temple on the outskirts of Kuppam, received an overwhelming response from the public, who showered petals on him from rooftops and roadsides.

Later, he had to skip the public meeting to stay along with Mr. Taraka Ratna at the hospital, much to the disappointment of his fans and party cadres.