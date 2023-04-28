HamberMenu
Actor Tanikella Bharani releases book at engineering college

April 28, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tanikella Bharani and MLA V. Srinivas at a book release function at Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikarjuna Rao Engineering College, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Tanikella Bharani and MLA V. Srinivas at a book release function at Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikarjuna Rao Engineering College, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Film actor and writer Tanikella Bharani released a book titled ‘Viswajaneena Geetha’ at a programme held at Sri Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikarjuna Rao (PSCMR) Engineering College, here on Friday.

The book was penned by retired principal M.R.K. Murthy, said the college president Chalavadi Mallikarjuna Rao, who participated in the book release function.

Mr. Tanikella Bharani asked the students to maintain discipline and inculcate good habits, which help them to reach greater heights in life.

Later, the college staff felicitated the actor, and other guests.

