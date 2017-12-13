Actor Shriya inaugurates mall

Amidst fanfare, film actor Shriya Saran inaugurated Chandana Brothers shopping mall on the Main Road here by lighting the lamp on Wednesday.
MLAs Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao and Pilli Anantalakshmi and city Mayor Sunkara Mayor were among those who turned up from the political circles, while proprietor of the CMR Group Mavuri Venkata Ramana opened the cash counter.
