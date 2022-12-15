Actor Rajinikanth prays at Tirumala

December 15, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA

Actor Rajinikanth, along with his daughter Aiswarya, at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday.

Noted actor Rajinikanth on Thursday participated in the Suprabhata Seva at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. He was accompanied by his daughter Aiswarya.

Addressing the media after emerging out of the temple, Mr. Rajinikanth said that he was visiting the town after a gap of six years, and that had come to seek the blessings of the presiding deity.

When asked for his comments on the induction of Udhayanidhi Stalin into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, the actor said he would not speak anything about politics, but added that he had already conveyed his wishes to Mr. Stalin.

