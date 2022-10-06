Actor Prudhvi Raj to join Jana Sena Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Prudhvi Raj is all set to join Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP). However, the exact date of his joining is not known. According to reports, Mr. Prudhvi Raj had met Naga Babu, the elder brother of Mr. Pawan Kalyan, recently.

He reportedly said that Mr. Pawan Kalyan was close to the poor whether he was in power or not.

“I left the YSR Congress Party and is not bothered about it anymore. None in the YSRCP responded when I was down with COVID,” Mr. Prudhvi Raj reportedly alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the run-up to the elections, Mr. Prudhvi Raj had criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He had campaigned for the YSRCP during the 2019 elections. After coming to power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made him the Chairman of the TTD’s SVBC. But Mr. Prudhvi Raj had to resign from the post following the controversy over an indecent audiotape leak he was allegedly involved in.