Actor Parthiban meets Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Noted Tamil actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban met Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at the latter’s camp office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Sunday. They had a brief discussion on various issues. A party release said it was a courtesy call by Mr. Parthiban.

