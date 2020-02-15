Actor Nanduri Uday Kiran dies of cardiac arrest

Telugu actor Nanduri Uday Kiran, who acted in lead roles in a couple of movies, died of cardiac arrest at his home town Kakinada. He reportedly breathed his last at a local hospital late on Friday, according to reports.
Uday Kiran had acted in movies ‘Pararey’ and ‘Friends Book’, which was directed by the noted music director and director R.P. Patnaik. ‘Friends Book’ was released in 2012.
Uday Kiran was also in news on various occasions for being booked by police in various cases.
