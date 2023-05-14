Actor Mahesh Babu, Andhra Hospitals give new lease of life to 5-year-old Iraqi national

May 14, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 04:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Doctors at Andhra Hospitals gave a new lease of life to a five-year-old Iraqi boy with the support of actor Mahesh Babu.

According to a press release by the hospital on Saturday, five-year-old Rakan Husam Talib with Down Syndrome needed heart surgery to treat atrioventricular septal defect and left atrioventricular valve regurgitation. He is the son of Husam Talib Hamzah, who is pursuing postgraduate education at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.

The hospital said Mr. Talib Hamzah, a fan of actor Mahesh Babu, contacted the Mahesh Babu Foundation and sought help with his son’s medical condition which needs immediate surgery.

The Foundation referred the case to Andhra Hospitals which admitted the boy on May 8 and performed the surgery on May 10. The boy was discharged on Saturday.

Rakan’s parents thanked the actor for helping their son and Andhra Hospitals for performing the surgery successfully.

