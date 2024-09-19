GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Kadambari Jethwani meets Andhra Minister for Home

Published - September 19, 2024 08:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani and her family members meeting Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday, requesting protection for her family.

Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani and her family members meeting Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday, requesting protection for her family.

Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani urged the government to provide protection for her family. Ms. Kadambari and her parents, Narendra Kumar Mehar Singh Jethwani and Asha Jethwani, met Minister for Home Vangalapudi Anitha on Thursday and submitted a representation.

They thanked Ms. Anitha for responding to her complaint and the action taken by the police so far in the case. Mr. Mehar Singh explained how the NTR Commissionerate police arrested them, brought them to Vijayawada by road and produced them before the magistrate on the night of February 4, 2024.

“We don’t know which police [officers] took us into custody, and none of them displayed their ID cards. The police did not tell us in which case they were taking us into custody and the reasons for the arrest. Initially, we thought it was the act of some kidnappers,” Ms. Kadambari said.

“As some top-level police officers and others were involved in the case, there is a threat to us. We request the government to give [us] protection,” the actor urged the Minister.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Kadambari said the Minister responded positively and promised to provide security to her and her family members.

The actor, a native of Juhu in Mumbai, and her parents were staying in Vijayawada for the past few days, alleging that the Ibrahimpatnam police foisted a false case on them and arrested them in February.

Published - September 19, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.