ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Kadambari Jethwani alleges police high-handedness in ‘false case’ against her

Updated - September 15, 2024 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ibrahimpatnam police register case and launch investigation; probe ongoing

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The NTR Commissionerate Police have launched a probe into the alleged false case registered against Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani and her family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a complaint lodged by the actor, the Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case on Saturday (September 14, 2024). Ms. Kadambari submitted the details of the case registered against her and her family members to the police, along with some evidence.

Bollywood actress harassment case: ACP, CI suspended in Vijayawada

She alleged that the accused, Vidyasagar, had lodged a false complaint with fabricated documents, and the police behaved high-handedly in the case.

Ms. Jethwani alleged that a Director General of Police (DGP)-rank officer, an Inspector General of Police (IGP) and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police were behind the false case registered against her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Central Crime Station (CCS) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Sravanthi Roy, who was probing the allegations against the Ibrahimpatnam police, submitted a report to the authorities concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US