Actor Kadambari Jethwani alleges police high-handedness in ‘false case’ against her

Ibrahimpatnam police register case and launch investigation; probe ongoing

Published - September 15, 2024 07:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The NTR Commissionerate Police have launched a probe into the alleged false case registered against Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani and her family members.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the actor, the Ibrahimpatnam police registered a case on Saturday (September 14, 2024). Ms. Kadambari submitted the details of the case registered against her and her family members to the police, along with some evidence.

Bollywood actress harassment case: ACP, CI suspended in Vijayawada

She alleged that the accused, Vidyasagar, had lodged a false complaint with fabricated documents, and the police behaved high-handedly in the case.

Ms. Jethwani alleged that a Director General of Police (DGP)-rank officer, an Inspector General of Police (IGP) and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police were behind the false case registered against her.

Meanwhile, Central Crime Station (CCS) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Sravanthi Roy, who was probing the allegations against the Ibrahimpatnam police, submitted a report to the authorities concerned.

