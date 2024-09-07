GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Jethwani files ₹50-crore defamation suit against Jagathi Publications, Sakshi media

Updated - September 07, 2024 08:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani filed a defamation suit against Jagathi Publications, Sakshi TV Channel,  Kukkala Venkata Rama Vidya Sagar and some others for an amount of ₹50 crore for publishing / broadcasting misleading reports through Sakshi TV Channel, Sakshi Twitter handle and Sakshi YouTube channel with regard to a case related to her registered during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime.

In the notices served on September 5, Ms. Jethwani’s advocate Narra Srinivasa Rao said the respondents should pay ₹50 crore for defaming her and her family members by publishing / broadcasting malicious reports / debates on a case in which she was allegedly falsely implicated by Mr. Vidya Sagar and others.

The respondents should pay the amount within seven days from the issue of notices to them, lest stringent action should be taken for tarnishing the actor’s image and harassing her family.

Published - September 07, 2024 08:12 am IST

