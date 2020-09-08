Jaya Prakash Reddy, Telugu actor, passes away

Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy (popularly known as JP) died in Guntur on Tuesday morning after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, his family said.
Born on May 8, 1946, at Sirivella village in Allagadda mandal in Kurnool district, JP settled down in Guntur. He was a well-known personality in the world of theatre but it was in the Venkatesh starrer Brahmaputrudu that JP launched himself into movies.
Later, he went on to play lead villain roles in many movies, but it was after he perfected the Rayalaseema dialect in the movie Preminchukundam Raa that he shot to fame. His distinct dialogue delivery and histrionics were lapped up by fans, and the movies in which he played a role, Samarasimha Reddy and Narasimha Naidu, went on to become blockbusters. His last movie was Sarileru Neekuevvaru, a Mahesh Babu film, which was also a hit.
JP endeared himself to theatre lovers when in 2014 he began a series of plays enacted at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram in Guntur — Nela Nela JP tho — which he ran for over three years.
Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Leader of Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of JP.
Expressing grief, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that JP had carved a special place for himself in the film world through his inimitable dialogue delivery and mannerisms. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.
Mr. Naidu said that the Telugu movie industry had lost a gem and added that JP had carved a special place among the movie-goers in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath