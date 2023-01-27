ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Jamuna’s death brings shock to her childhood friends in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur

January 27, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - GUNTUR

The legendary Telugu actor passed away due to age-related issues at the age of 86 on Friday

Sambasiva Rao M.

A dilapidated house where the actor was brought up in Duggirala

The sudden demise of N. Jamuna, a famous Telugu actor, director and politician, brought sorrow to the village of Duggirala in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, where she spent her childhood.

Actor Jamuna

Her father N. Srinivasa Rao used to come to Duggirala from Hampi for turmeric and other business purposes and later shifted the family to here way back in the 1940s.  

Also Read | Legendary Telugu actor Jamuna no more

Though there are no relatives of the actor residing in Duggirala at present, but her friends and fan following remain intact. Knowing the death news, the actor’s followers are expressing deep anguish.

Though Jamuna was born in Hampi, she was brought up in Duggirala till she got opportunities in films, observed her childhood friend Jampala Kusuma Kumari. 

The actor with friends

Ms. Kumari says, “Jamuna came to Duggarala in her seventh or eighth year from Hampi, as her father came and settled here for his business purposes. At that time, Jamuna joined the fourth standard, where we both became friends on the very first day of her schooling at Duggirala. From then onwards, till the last breath of Jamuna, our friendship flourished with very close intimacy.

“She gives highest respect to the friendship. For example, I presented a small ring to Jamuna’s son on his birth. But the ring was perfectly matched to Jamuna’s ring finger. Expressing happiness to have that small presentation, Jamuna wore it and never removed it from her finger even during the film shootings when asked by directors and others. At that time, the actor used to tell and convince the directors that the ring was a sentiment to her and could not remove it. The ring appeared in many movies to Jamuna’s finger.”

