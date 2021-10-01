Actor Chiranjeevi unveils bronze statue of Allu Ramalingayya in Rajamahendravaram

He inaugurated government homeopathic college building.

Telugu film actor and former Rajya Sabha Member K. Chiranjeevi on Friday unveiled the bronze statue of renowned comedian Dr. Allu Ramalingayya at Dr. Allu Ramalingayya Government Homeopathic Medical College campus in East Godavari district.

Accompanied by former MP M. Murali Mohan, BJP State President Somu Veerraju and Allu Arvind, Mr. Chiranjeevi has also inaugurated the college building. Prior to 2018, Mr. Chiranjeevi had granted two crore rupees from the MPLADS.

Addressing the gathering marking the centennial birthday celebrations of Dr. Allu Ramalingayya on the college campus, Mr. Chiranjeevi has said’ “The young generation could learn many lessons from the life of Dr. Allu Ramalingayya who himself was a practitioner of homeopathy”.

Recollecting his association with the Rajamahendravaram city, Mr. Chiranjeevi has stated that it was the city from where he started raising to be an established actor in the field of Telugu cinema.

“My first movie, Punaadi Raallu, was shot in and around Rajamahendravaram city. I cherish to share the association with the city”, added Mr. Chiranjeevi. In 1980s, the government college has been named after Dr. Allu Ramalingayya, who also offered financial aid for the institution.