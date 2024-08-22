Actor Chiranjeevi turns 69, offers prayers at Tirumala

Actor K. Chiranjeevi, who turned 69 on August 22 (Thursday), offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here. He was accompanied by his wife Surekha, mother Anjana Devi and other family members.

After an overnight stay in Tirumala, Mr. Chiranjeevi, along with his family members, took part in the pre-dawn ‘Suprabhata seva’ inside the temple.

Pawan’s wishes

Meanwhile, conveying his birthday wishes, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said he was “blessed to have a brother like him,” and extolled his virtues, especially the help he had done to countless people in need.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan said in a release that he was indebted to Mr. Chiranjeevi as he gave moral support to him in his political career and stood by him through thick and thin.

The donation of ₹5 crore by Mr. Chiranjeevi to the JSP in the run-up to the general elections was a great gesture, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, adding that what he (Mr. Chiranjeevi) did to society in media glare was only a tiny part of his service to the people.

