Actor Allu Arjun donates ₹25 lakh to Wayanad landslide victims 

Updated - August 04, 2024 04:35 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 04:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Actor Allu Arjun said he was praying for the safety and strength of the people there during these troubled times 

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Actor Allu Arjun. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Actor Allu Arjun has donated ₹25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for providing assistance to the victims of the massive landslides that struck Wayanad last week. 

In a message on ‘X’ on August 4, Mr. Arjun said he was deeply saddened by the landslide in Wayanad, and as Kerala has always given him much love, he wanted to do his bit by donating ₹25 lakh to Kerala CMRF for supporting the rehabilitation work. 

He mentioned that he was praying for the safety and strength of the people there during these troubled times. 

