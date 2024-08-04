GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Actor Allu Arjun donates ₹25 lakh to Wayanad landslide victims 

Actor Allu Arjun said he was praying for the safety and strength of the people there during these troubled times 

Updated - August 04, 2024 04:35 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 04:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Actor Allu Arjun. File

Actor Allu Arjun. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Actor Allu Arjun has donated ₹25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for providing assistance to the victims of the massive landslides that struck Wayanad last week. 

Also Read: How can Wayanad reduce landslide risks?

In a message on ‘X’ on August 4, Mr. Arjun said he was deeply saddened by the landslide in Wayanad, and as Kerala has always given him much love, he wanted to do his bit by donating ₹25 lakh to Kerala CMRF for supporting the rehabilitation work. 

He mentioned that he was praying for the safety and strength of the people there during these troubled times. 

