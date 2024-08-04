Actor Allu Arjun donates ₹25 lakh to Wayanad landslide victims 

Actor Allu Arjun has donated ₹25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for providing assistance to the victims of the massive landslides that struck Wayanad last week.

In a message on ‘X’ on August 4, Mr. Arjun said he was deeply saddened by the landslide in Wayanad, and as Kerala has always given him much love, he wanted to do his bit by donating ₹25 lakh to Kerala CMRF for supporting the rehabilitation work.

I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength . @CMOKerala — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 4, 2024

He mentioned that he was praying for the safety and strength of the people there during these troubled times.