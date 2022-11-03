Actor Ali calls on CM Jagan

Ali, the Adviser to Government (Electronic Media), with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday.

Actor Ali, who was recently appointed as the Adviser to Andhra Pradesh Government (Electronic Media), called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday. He expressed his gratitude for the appointment.