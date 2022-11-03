Actor Ali, who was recently appointed as the Adviser to Andhra Pradesh Government (Electronic Media), called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday. He expressed his gratitude for the appointment.
Actor Ali calls on CM Jagan
