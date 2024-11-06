GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Activists urge Centre to set up women’s university in Nellore

The followers of freedom fighter Ponaka Kanakamma demand the Union government to set up a university on her name.

Published - November 06, 2024 11:01 am IST

The Hindu Net Desk
The Hindu Net Desk

A group of activists demanded the Union government to set up a university in Nellore exclusively for women on the name of famous freedom fighter Ponaka Kanakamma.

At a press conference here on Tuesday (November 5, 2024), B. Surendranath Reddy, Convener of Ponaka Kanakamma Ashaya Sadhana Samiti revealed that the freedom fighter’s total assets were currently worth more than ₹2,500 crore as per their calculations.

“It is her wish to provide free education to girls from primary education to post-graduation (PG). She wanted to establish a university affiliated to the Central government,” he said, adding that he had already appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

“Along with the assets of Kanakamma, there are many people who are ready to donate for establishing a women’s university in Nellore. Every year, we are felicitating the experts in various fields by giving cash prizes and awards through our organisation,” Mr. Surendranath Reddy informed.

This year, the felicitation programme will be organised on December 15. A wall poster related to this programme was released here on Tuesday (November 5, 2024). Telugu language movement leaders Chellamcharla Bhaskar Reddy, Shaik Samdhani Bhasha and Jaya Prakash participated in the event.

