Activists stage protest against remission of convicts in Bilkis Bano case

POW State General Secretary B. Padma demanded that the convicts’ remission be repealed and that they be sent back to jail

The Hindu Bureau ONGOLE
September 04, 2022 07:30 IST

Activists of POW, PDSU staging a protest in support of Bilkis Bano in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Activists of the Progressive Organisation of Women and Progressive Democratic Students Union staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Saturday in protest against the release of 11 convicts by the Gujarat government in the Bilkis Bano case.

They raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for releasing the men convicted of gangrape and murder.

Leading the protest, POW State General Secretary B. Padma demanded that the convicts’ remission be repealed and that they be sent back to jail. The authorities should undo the gross injustice, she added.

PDSU State vice president L. Rajasekhar said tragedy struck the family of Bilkis Bano when her entire family, including her three-year-old daughter, was killed while fleeing violence-hit Godhra in 2002.

A special CBI court in Mumbai had sentenced the 11 men to life imprisonment, he recalled, adding that their conviction was upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court later.

