Activists seek stricter laws to protect girls

International Girl Child Day observed in Vizianagaram

Several service organisations on Monday urged the government to formulate comprehensive guidelines and legislations to protect girls from harassment, early marriage, sexual abuse and other challenges.

On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Children United for Action (CUFA) of The Leprosy Mission organised a programme at Leprosy Colony in Vizianagaram to discuss the challenges faced by girls in the country.

CUFA project officer T. Deepthi said that parents should ensure equality between sons and daughters in matters such as education. Integrated Rural People Welfare Association (IRPWA) Red Rope organised an awareness programme separately at Vedanth Junior College in Vizianagaram. IRPWA president P.K. Prakasha Rao and Red Rope president Chrysolyte Sanamanda said that steps should be taken to root out trafficking of girls across the country.