Activists of YSRCP take out rally in support of three capitals

‘Rayalaseema will benefit out of the decision’

The youth wing of YSR Congress Party took out a candlelight rally in the city on Friday in support of the government’s decision to decentralise development in the State.

Slogans of ‘Oka Rajadhani Oddu – Moodu Rajadhanulu Muddu’(We want three capitals for State) reverberated through the city. The rally, beginning at Clock Tower, ended at the Sapthagiri Circle.

Speaking at the event, Anantapur parliament constituency youth wing president, S. Chandrasekhar alleged that former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had done real estate business in the name of developing a capital at Amaravati.

“Earlier, all the big companies were limited to Hyderabad. Due to this, the other regions had lost out on development,” he said, adding that Rayalaseema will see the dawn of development only when the High Court and necessary irrigation projects are brought to the region.

“Even after the Central government has made it clear that setting up capital is a State issue, the TDP is still pushing its agenda,” he added.

