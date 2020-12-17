Activist’s arrest condemned

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 December 2020 01:05 IST

Members of various rights organisations on Wednesday condemned the arrest of A. Annapurna alias Anita, State joint secretary of Pragathisheela Karmika Samakhya (PKS), by the district police over her alleged links to the CPI (Maoists).

They staged a protest at Gandhi Statue near GVMC building in Visakhapatnam and demanded her immediate release. During the protest, the agitators alleged that the government was arresting people who were fighting for their rights. They said the government is invoking UAPA sections against whoever dared to question its decisions. They also demanded that the government withdraw cases charged against Ms. Annapurna. P.V. Ramana, K. Padma, M. Lakshmi and other activists were present.

