Active COVID cases fall below 30k in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

11 July 2021 01:31 IST

26 deaths and 2,925 new infections reported in the past day

The State reported 26 COVID-19 deaths and 2,925 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The total number of infections increased to 19,20,178 and the toll reached 12,986.

The number of active cases came down to 29,262 for the first time after 87 days as 3,937 patients recovered in the past day and the total recoveries increased to 18,77,930.

More than 50% of the active cases were in four districts – East Godavari (4,771), Chittoor (4,396), Prakasam (3,341) and West Godavari (3,273). The remaining nine districts together have 13,481 active cases and Anantapur, Kurnool and Vizianagaram have less than 700 active cases each.

The recovery rate stands at 97.80% and death rate 0.68%.

The daily positivity rate of the 95,366 samples tested in the past day was 3.07% and that of the 2.28 crore samples tested so far remains at 8.39%.

Deaths and cases

Chittoor and Krishna reported five deaths each while East Godavari reported four and Nellore, Srikakulam, Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported two deaths each in the past day. Prakasam, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa reported one death. Guntur and Anantapur reported no death in the past day.

East Godavari reported 611 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (414), West Godavari (361), Prakasam (260), Krishna (250), Guntur (211), Nellore (199), Kadapa (180), Visakhapatnam (139), Kurnool (117), Anantapur (84), Srikakulam (67) and Vizianagaram (32).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,69,448), Chittoor (2,24,232), West Godavari (1,65,361), Guntur (1,64,608), Anantapur (1,54,982), Visakhapatnam (1,49,902), Nellore (1,29,612), Prakasam (1,24,380), Kurnool (1,22,594), Srikakulam (1,19,432), Kadapa (1,08,018), Krishna (1,03,929) and Vizianagaram (80,785).