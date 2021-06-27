Active COVID cases fall below 3,000 in Srikakulam district

SRIKAKULAM

27 June 2021 19:11 IST

Vaccination programme controlled the spread of virus, say officials

The number of active COVID-19 cases has come down to below 3,000 and stands at 2,860 in the Srikakulam district. The number used to be nearly 20,000 in April and May. The ongoing vaccination programme has controlled the spread of coronavirus in the district, according to officials. As many as 2,409 persons are in home isolation, 109 were admitted to COVID Care Centres and 342 were hospitalised for treatment. Out of 5,112 tests conducted, 131 persons tested positive on Sunday. So far, 1,18,170 were affected by COVID-19 in the last two years and nearly 500 people died of the dreaded disease.

Advertising

Advertising