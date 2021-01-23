Active COVID cases fall below 100 in Nellore

NELLORE

Recovery rate goes up to 98.94% in Prakasam

The active coronavirus cases has dipped below the 100 mark in Nellore district for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic as the number of recoveries outnumbered the new admissions to hospitals in the last 24 hours.

The vaccination drive has picked up pace both at the government-run health centres and private hospitals, said District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) S. Rajyalakshmi.

As many as 1,387 health professionals took the jab at the 42 session sites set up in Nellore district on Friday. So far, 12,885 persons have been vaccinated in the district since the launch of the programme on January 16. “The vaccination programme is expected to gather steam in the coming days,” she said.

The fresh cases have declined to single digit in the district. As many as 30 patients recovered in a span of 24 hours, bringing down the caseload to 97 in the district, with a recovery rate of more than 99%. The death toll remained unchanged at 506.

In Prakasam district, the active cases came down to 77 as only seven new cases were reported, while 13 patients returned home on getting cured. The recovery rate was put at 98.94% in the district, where the death toll remained static at 580. About 1,000 health workers were vaccinated in the district on Friday, taking the total number of persons who took the jab to 6,500. More than 8,000 health workers in the private sector would be vaccinated next week. “We are planning to cover all the targeted 24,000 plus health workers in the district by the month-end,” said Prakasam DMHO P. Ratnavalli.