Active COVID cases dip in South Coastal A.P.

The region reports 301 new infections, 626 recoveries

The number of active COVID-19 cases declined to a little over 4,100 in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as recoveries outnumbered new cases by over 300 in the last 24 hours.

Three more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in SPSR Nellore district in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday taking the toll to 1,992 in the region.

Prakasam district recorded zero deaths during the period. As a result, the toll remained unchanged at 1,020 in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The cumulative coronavirus count rose to over 2.67 lakh in the wake of 301 new cases in the region, including 94 in Prakasam district during the period.

As many as 626 persons recovered from the disease in the region, including 319 in Prakasam district, bringing down the active caseload further down to 4,146 in the region, including 2,583 in SPSR Nellore district. With this, the recovery rate improved to 97.70%.

Meanwhile, reviewing the health situation in Ongole, Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar said the health professionals had to gear up for a possible third wave of coronavirus by equipping the hospitals with an adequate number of oxygen beds and strengthening of the paediatric wing.

He patted the staff for the high recovery rate in the district. So far, he noted that 80% in the targeted group has been vaccinated in the district and exhorted the health staff to step up vaccine coverage.