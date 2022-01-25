Active COVID case tally crosses one lakh in A.P.

Caseload rises from 1,000 to over 1 lakh in less than a month

Andhra Pradesh reported 12 deaths due to COVID-19 and 13,819 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,561 and 22,08,955 respectively and the number of active cases crossed one lakh and reached 1,01,396 for the first time in 229 days since June 10.

On December 28, the State had only 1,024 active cases, the lowest since the second wave and in less than a month it reached one lakh. About 26,325 patients recovered during the same period.

During the past day, as many as 5,716 patients have recovered.

The test positivity rate of the 46,929 samples tested in the past day was 29.4%.

Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported two deaths each in the past day while Prakasam and West Godavari reported one death each. During the past week 47 deaths were reported in the State.

Visakhapatnam reported 1,988 fresh cases in the past day. It was followed by Prakasam (1,589), Guntur (1,422), Anantapur (1,345), Nellore (1,305), Kurnool (1,255), Kadapa (1,083), East Godavari (1,001), Krishna (748), West Godavari (644), Srikakulam (568), Chittoor (436) and Vizianagaram (435).

Of the one lakh active cases, 17,285 were in Visakhapatnam alone. Chittoor has 9,630 active cases while Guntur has 9,081. They are followed by Nellore (9,069), Prakasam (9,013), Anantapur (8,469), East Godavari (7,758), Kurnool (7,307), Srikakulam (6,193), Kadapa (5,910), Krishna (4,885), Vizianagaram (4,408) and West Godavari (2,389).