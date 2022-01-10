Active COVID-19 cases triple in five days

VIJAYAWADA

1,257 new infections reported in 24 hours, the highest in 100 days

The State reported 1,257 COVID-19 infections and two deaths in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

Single-day cases crossed 1,000 for the first time in 101 days since October 1. At 3.27%, the positivity rate of the 38,479 samples tested in the past day was also the highest in 180 days.

The number of active cases tripled in five days from 1,848 on January 5 to 4,774 on Sunday.

During the past day, 140 patients recovered and the total recovery rate and recoveries stand at 99.07% and 20,62,580 respectively. The cumulative infection tally increased to 20,81,859 while the number of fatalities stand at 14,505.

Over 100 cases in 6 dists.

For the first time after months, many districts reported more than a hundred fresh infections in a day. Chittoor reported 254 infections. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (196), Anantapur (138), Krishna (117), Guntur (104), Nellore (103), East Godavari (93), Vizianagaram (83), Srikakulam (55), Prakasam (40), Kurnool (29), West Godavari (25) and Kadapa (20).

Active case tallies in Visakhapatnam (937) and Chittoor (895) reached close to the 1,000 mark while in Kurnool and Prakasam it was less than a hundred cases each. One death each was reported in Guntur and Visakhapatnam districts.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,95,485), Chittoor (2,49,662), West Godavari (1,80,291), Guntur (1,79,748), Visakhapatnam (1,59,818), Anantapur (1,58,598), Nellore (1,47,468), Prakasam (1,38,920), Kurnool (1,24,337), Srikakulam (1,23,896), Krishna (1,21,263), Kadapa (1,16,112) and Vizianagaram (83,366).